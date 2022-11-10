IMD issues red alert for very heavy rainfall in this state on 11 November. Key points2 min read . 03:35 PM IST
- Orange alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for the southern states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh till 12 November.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the southern state of Tamil Nadu will face enhanced rainfall activity on 11 November. The weather agency has issued a red alert for the state on the same date.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the southern state of Tamil Nadu will face enhanced rainfall activity on 11 November. The weather agency has issued a red alert for the state on the same date.
“Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 11-13 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 11th & 12th November, 2022", IMD statement read.
“Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 11-13 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 11th & 12th November, 2022", IMD statement read.
Orange alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for the southern states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh till 12 November.
Orange alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for the southern states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh till 12 November.
The weather agency also informed that a Low Pressure area that has formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours.
The weather agency also informed that a Low Pressure area that has formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri-Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours.
The low pressure area will move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till 12 November morning. Thereafter, it would move west-northwestwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during 12-13 November.
The low pressure area will move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till 12 November morning. Thereafter, it would move west-northwestwards across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala during 12-13 November.
-Very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11-13 November
-Very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11-13 November
-Isolated heavy rainfall will occur over Kerala, Mahe on 11-14 November
-Isolated heavy rainfall will occur over Kerala, Mahe on 11-14 November
-Extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 11November
-Extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 11November
-Similar conditions will prevail over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 12 November
-Similar conditions will prevail over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 12 November
-Fishermen have been advised not to venture in to these areas during the same period.
-Fishermen have been advised not to venture in to these areas during the same period.
-10 and 11 November: Squally Weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamilnadu-Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.
-10 and 11 November: Squally Weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamilnadu-Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.
-12 November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, Southwest & Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts.
-12 November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, Southwest & Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts.
-13 and 14 November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) over Lakshadweep area, Maldives-Comorin area, Southeast Arabian Sea, along & off Kerala & adjoining south Tamilnadu coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture in to these areas during same period
-13 and 14 November: Squally weather (wind speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) over Lakshadweep area, Maldives-Comorin area, Southeast Arabian Sea, along & off Kerala & adjoining south Tamilnadu coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture in to these areas during same period