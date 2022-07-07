IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra, very heavy rainfall likely in these states

IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra, very heavy rainfall likely in these states3 min read . 07:54 AM IST
- The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra over the next three days while the Panchganga river level in Kolhapur rose and is now just seven feet short of the warning mark as of Wednesday night. IMD officials have said that they fear that if the rain continues overnight, the water level of the Panchganga and other rives will reach the warning mark (39 feet) by Thursday morning.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall. "In Maharashtra, we have recently seen very heavy rainfall. The Maharashtra government had requested 17 teams and all 17 teams have been made available and are deployed in Mumbai, Thane, etc," NDRF DG Karwal told news agency ANI. Additionally, a landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district today after heavy rainfall that pounded the parts of the state overnight. Areas of Dadar and Sion recorded waterlogging while the Powai Lake started overflowing due to the downpour.
IMD issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra on Wednesday and the next two days, as state capital Mumbai continued to witness heavy downpour for the third consecutive day, resulting in a landslide near a chawl, water-logging at many places and traffic disruptions.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Odisha for the next five days and an alert was issued for 17 districts as heavy rains are likely to lash the state of Odisha. Odisha's Ganjam district has recorded the highest 130.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, followed by Kendrapara 93.4 mm and Sundargarh 78 mm. "IMD has issued an orange warning for South Odisha in four districts, which are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Ganjam and Boudh districts in the next 24 hours. Along with it, yellow alert is issued for 13 districts like Raigarh, Puri, Khurda, Nabrangpur, Nuapada, Koraput, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Ganjam in the state," Umashankar Das, told ANI.
Additionally, Telangana is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days, scientist of Metrological Center Hyderabad Sravani said. "In the last 24 hours, Telangana has received good rainfall; while Nagarkunool recieved rainfall of 16 centimetres (cms), some of the districts have received 9cms of rainfall. The temperature in the state also went from 30 to 32 degrees Celcius in the past 24 hours," Sravani told ANI.
"Telagana state will receive a good amount of rainfall in upcoming days, the districts in the southern part of the state-- Jogulamba Gadwal, Vanaparti, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while the central parts can also experience good rainfall in the next five days with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Southern parts of Telangana tomorrow and day after tomorrow (i.e., on Wednesday and Thursday)," she added.
(With inputs from ANI)
