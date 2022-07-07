IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra, very heavy rainfall likely in these states

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Odisha for the next five days and an alert was issued for 17 districts as heavy rains are likely to lash the state of Odisha. Odisha's Ganjam district has recorded the highest 130.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, followed by Kendrapara 93.4 mm and Sundargarh 78 mm. "IMD has issued an orange warning for South Odisha in four districts, which are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Ganjam and Boudh districts in the next 24 hours. Along with it, yellow alert is issued for 13 districts like Raigarh, Puri, Khurda, Nabrangpur, Nuapada, Koraput, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Ganjam in the state," Umashankar Das, told ANI.