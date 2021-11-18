Tamil Nadu has shut schools in 21 districts as the India Meteorological Department has issued 'heavy rainfall' alert on Thursday. According to the IMD, the coastal region of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in the southern coastal region of Andhra Pradesh-- Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours.

Therefore, the state has ordered to shut all the schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Dindugal, Pudhukottai, Theni, Vellore, Ariyallur, Nagapattinam, Villupura, Thiruvarur, Mayiladudhurai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villipuram, Thanjavur, and Dharmapuri. Moreover, Puducherry and Karaikal have also closed the schools and other educational institutes because of heavy rain forecasts. As per IMD's forecast, Puducherry is likely to experience a 'generally cloudy sky with 'heavy rain' today.

The Weather department also predicted that strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) might prevail over Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

♦ Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over north Tamilnadu & adjoining south Tamilnadu, south Coastal AP & Rayalaseema and isolated heavy falls over remaining districts of south Tamilnadu, south Coastal AP & Rayalaseema during next 24 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 18, 2021

Wind warning:

♦ Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamilnadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 18, 2021

The IMD on Twitter informed that "Rough to Very Rough Sea conditions very likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamilnadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till November 19 morning".

The state government has appointed corporation engineers to expedite flood mitigation measures. Last week also rain battered several districts of Tamil Nadu in which a dozen of people died and over 60 houses suffered damage.

