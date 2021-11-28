India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rainfall, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, heavy rains continue to lash parts of the state including Chennai, Rameshwaram.

Amid the heavy downpour, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inspected inundated areas monitored initiatives aimed at mitigation and relief. Following inspections amid showers, Stalin took to Twitter saying that in the past 200 years, "this is the fourth time Chennai recorded 1,000 MM (100 CM) rainfall in a single month."

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Severe waterlogging affects various parts of Chennai; water pumping underway in residential areas



Visuals from K. K. Nagar pic.twitter.com/YDorVTiijR — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, in a statement on Saturday, IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts in the lower levels and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over Tamil Nadu coast and south coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels to the north of the circulation.

The circulation is likely to emerge in the Arabian Sea on November 29 and move northwestwards thereafter, it further said.

More rainfall expected:

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal during November 27 to 29 and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 27 and 28.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe during November 27 to 29 with isolated very heavy rainfall on November 28.

Rainfall activity will increase over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat, IMD said.

Isolated to scattered rainfall activity with thunderstorm and lightning is likely during November 30 to December 01, with maximum activity on the latter date.

Squally weather is likely to prevail over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, along and off south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on November 27 and 28.

Similar conditions are expected to prevail over east-central Arabian Sea, and along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts on November 29; over east-central and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-Maharashtra coasts on November 30, and over northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat-north Maharashtra coasts on December 1.

Squally weather, with maximum sustained wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail over south Andaman Sea on November 29; over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on November 30 and over southeast adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on 01st December.

