IMD issues red alert predicting heavy rainfall in this state. Full forecast here

IMD issues red alert predicting heavy rainfall in this state. Full forecast here2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
- A red alert has been issued for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu
- Heavy rains continue to lash parts of the state including Chennai, Rameshwaram
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rainfall, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, heavy rains continue to lash parts of the state including Chennai, Rameshwaram.
Amid the heavy downpour, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inspected inundated areas monitored initiatives aimed at mitigation and relief. Following inspections amid showers, Stalin took to Twitter saying that in the past 200 years, "this is the fourth time Chennai recorded 1,000 MM (100 CM) rainfall in a single month."
Meanwhile, in a statement on Saturday, IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts in the lower levels and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over Tamil Nadu coast and south coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels to the north of the circulation.
The circulation is likely to emerge in the Arabian Sea on November 29 and move northwestwards thereafter, it further said.
More rainfall expected:
(With inputs from agencies)
