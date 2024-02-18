Rain lashed parts of plains in Kashmir while higher reaches including the Pir Panjal Range of Poonch district received fresh snowfall on Sunday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as these places are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall at isolated places on Monday i.e. February 19, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has also forecasted an intense spell of rainfall or snowfall activity over the Western Himalayan region between February 18 to 21 and the plains of Northwest India between February 19 to 21 due to western disturbances.

The weather department said the Western Himalayan Region may witness light to moderate rain/snowfall at several places accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning between February 18 to 21.

Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall and snowfall at isolated places at said places on Monday i.e. February 19, 2024, the IMD further said.

The weather department said heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during February 18-20 and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20.

The Met department also predicted hailstorm activity at isolated places over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20.

The IMD also warned of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh from February 19 to 21. The department predicted light to moderate rainfall in East Uttar Pradesh on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday i.e. between February 20-22 and isolated light to moderate rainfall over north Rajasthan from 19 to 21 February and over northwest Madhya Pradesh from February 20 -22, 2024.

Meanwhile, A layer of shallow fog was witnessed in several parts of northern India on Sunday morning, with the IMD predicting light to moderate rain at several places over the next two days in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

The minimum temperature in Delhi today is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature at 27 degrees Celsius today, said IMD, adding a partly cloudy weather for the day.

Dense fog was also reported in Rajpura city, in the Patiala district of Punjab. Shivnath, a driver, complained that dense fog is leading to traffic jams.

