NEW DELHI : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a red alert warning for heatwave in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days. Temperatures across several parts of northern India has already crossed the 45 degree mark.

"Heatwave conditions over some parts with severe heatwave over isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telnagana during the next five days," the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

"Heatwave conditions over some parts with severe heatwave over isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telnagana during the next five days," the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

The weather agency said that the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius on May 25 and 26 with severe heatwave conditions that will persist due to dry and north westerly winds prevailing over northwest India.

The mercury will, however, come down to 38 degrees by May 30.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum of 46.2 degrees Celsius -- the highest this season.

IMD Scientist Dr N. Kumar said: "Temperatures will continue to rise in Punjab, Haryana, southern UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In the next five days, these areas will see a heatwave or severe heatwave, with temperatures likely touching 47 degree celsius at some places."

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet weather, Delhi and its surrounding areas, and northern plains in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will get relief due to commencement of pre-monsoon activities like rain and dust storm.