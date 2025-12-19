IMD issues red and yellow alert for dense fog in these states, Delhi to witness foggy morning on December 20 - Details

As winter arrives in northern India, dense fog is forecasted in Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand until December 20. In some areas, the fog will last until December 22, and in certain isolated regions, it may persist until December 25, as per the India Meteorological Department. (IMD).

The weather forecasting agency in a X post on Friday, 19 December said, “dense/very dense fog very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand till morning hours of 20th December.”

In a separate post, IMD noted, “Dense to very dense fog during night/morning hours likely to continue: Punjab – till morning of 20 December, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, West UP, North MP & Bihar – till 21 December, East UP – till 22 December. Isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & UP – on 24–25 December.”

The agency further advised residents of these states to drive carefully, follow advisories and stay safe.

Rainfall and snowfall alert According to IMD, isolated rainfall or snowfall is very likely over the Western Himalayan region for the next 5 days. Heavy rainfall or snowfall is expected at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on 21 December, and isolated rainfall is likely over Punjab during 20-22 December.

Delhi-NCR weather tomorrow According to IMD's forecast on 19 December, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky, accompanied by dense fog at many places and very dense fog at isolated places, during the morning hours on 20 December. Mist or shallow fog may persist during the night.

The maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to range from 21°C to 23°C, while the minimum temperatures are forecasted to be between 7°C and 9°C. Both the minimum and maximum temperatures are projected to be near normal over Delhi.

The predominant surface wind is expected to come from the northwest, with speeds reaching up to 5 km/h in the morning. In the afternoon, the wind speed is expected to rise to 10 km/h from the same direction. During the evening and night, the wind is likely to decrease to less than 5 km/h, coming from the southeast.

Delhi air quality Residents of Delhi continue to experience deteriorating air quality and thick smog, with the region's Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 367 in the ‘very poor’ category at 7 pm on Friday, 19 December, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

