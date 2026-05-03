IMD forecasts hailstorms, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR on Monday, issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a "red alert" for severe thunderstorms and hailstorms for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with some parts of the national capital placed under an "orange" alert, as residents were advised to be prepared for potentially-disruptive weather conditions.

A "red" alert stands for "take action", indicating severe weather conditions.

According to the IMD, severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, dust storms, and moderate rainfall, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 80 kmph, are very likely over the city, with some areas likely to witness moderate thunderstorm activity.

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Red alert for thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR The weather agency said a "red" alert has been issued for Outer North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, Southwest Delhi, parts of North Delhi, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi, and Shahdara, while South Delhi, Southeast Delhi, and parts of North Delhi remain under an "orange" alert. Similar thunderstorm conditions are also likely at isolated places across various locations in Delhi-NCR.

Warning of likely impacts, the IMD said that this could include the breaking of large tree branches, uprooting of weak or old trees, and lightning strikes at vulnerable locations, such as tall trees and electric poles, and disruption of municipal services.

It further said, "Damage to kutcha houses, huts and weak structures, partial collapse of boundary walls, difficult driving conditions and possible road accidents are also likely. Vehicles may also be damaged due to falling branches or debris."

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IMD asks to avoid taking shelter under trees Residents have been advised to move to safe buildings, avoid weak structures, and stay away from windows during the storm.

Authorities have cautioned against taking shelter under trees or going near water bodies and advised people to unplug electrical equipment and avoid contact with metallic objects, water taps, and pipes. People have also been asked to park vehicles in safe locations and, if caught during the storm while driving, to pull over safely and remain inside the vehicle.

They have been further advised to stay away from electric poles and power lines and remain alert to flying debris, officials said.

Yellow alert issued in Delhi-NCR The red alert warning came hours after the IMD issued a yellow alert for the national capital for the next few hours, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph in isolated parts of the city.

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Till 8 am on Sunday, light rainfall was recorded in parts of the city in the past 24 hours, with Safdarjung logging 0.6 mm, Palam 0.7 mm, and Ridge 0.6 mm. Lodi Road and Ayanagar recorded trace rainfall.

No heatwave in Delhi for the next few days: IMD Bringing in much relief to Delhi residents, an IMD official told PTI, "No heatwave conditions are likely over Delhi during the next few days. Thunderstorm activity with rain and generally cloudy skies is expected to continue till May 6, followed by partly cloudy conditions till May 9."

Weather forecast for Monday With a rain forecast on Monday, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum around 37 degrees Celsius.

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Additionally, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 175, falling in the 'moderate' category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With agency inputs)