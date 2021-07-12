The weather department has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in other Maharashtra's districts like Raigad, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg until July 15.
Besides, the regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai issued a red alert for Ratnagiri today.
The weather department has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in other Maharashtra's districts, such as Palghar, Mumbai, Thane from 12 to 15 July 2021.
In the last 24 hours, Mumbai central received an average rainfall of 7.69 mm, westerner suburbs received 5.23 mm and eastern suburbs 2.10 mm, respectively, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) added in a tweet.
MumbaiWeather forecast July 12: MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH POSSIBILITY OF HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY RAINFALL AT ISOLATED PLACES.