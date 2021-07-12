Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >IMD issues red, orange alert in these Maharashtra's districts till July 15. Check details

IMD issues red, orange alert in these Maharashtra's districts till July 15. Check details

Maharashtra rain predictions: The regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai issued a red alert for Ratnagiri today
1 min read . 11:07 AM IST Livemint

  • Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rainfall with the possibility of 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rain at isolated places
  • The weather department has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in other Maharashtra's districts, such as Palghar, Mumbai, Thane from 12 to 15 July 2021

The meteorological department has issued red and orange alerts in several districts of Maharashtra this week.

Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rainfall with the possibility of 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rain at isolated places, as per the BMC predictions.

The weather department has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in other Maharashtra's districts like Raigad, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg until July 15.

Besides, the regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai issued a red alert for Ratnagiri today.

The weather department has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in other Maharashtra's districts, such as Palghar, Mumbai, Thane from 12 to 15 July 2021.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai central received an average rainfall of 7.69 mm, westerner suburbs received 5.23 mm and eastern suburbs 2.10 mm, respectively, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) added in a tweet.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Mumbai, along with Thane and Palghar will witness extremely heavy rainfall till July 12.

