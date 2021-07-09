The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued red and orange alerts for Karnataka after coastal part of the state experienced widespread rainfall. The IMD said low pressure area to form over West and Central region in the coming days. Therefore, the weather department issued orange alert on July 9, 10 and 13. It issued red alert on July 11 and 12.

Further, Bengaluru is very likely to experience rain and thundershower during next two days, CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru, said on Friday.

As per the IMD, orange colour signifies very heavy rainfall, and red colour signifies exceptionally heavy rainfall.

With the strengthening of southwest monsoon over the Arabian Sea and a low-pressure area expected to form over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal around July 11, rain activity over the west and east coasts will increase, as per the IMD predictions.

The increase in rain activity is likely to continue for the next 5 days. During July 9-12, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Maharashtra and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala.

The intensity and distribution of rainfall are very likely to decrease over Northeast India including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

