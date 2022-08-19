IMD issues red warning for very heavy rainfall in 4 Odisha districts tonight2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 08:38 PM IST
- IMD has issued a Red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts
Listen to this article
Several districts of Odisha are likely to witness very heavy rainfall on Friday night under the influence of the deep depression that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a Red warning in these districts. Meanwhile, CM Naveen Patnaik has alerted all to remain cautious but not panic.