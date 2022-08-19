Several districts of Odisha are likely to witness very heavy rainfall on Friday night under the influence of the deep depression that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a Red warning in these districts. Meanwhile, CM Naveen Patnaik has alerted all to remain cautious but not panic.

“There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain tonight in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. That's why I request everyone not to panic but follow the instructions of the administration," Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier today, IMD predicted heavy rains for Odisha and West Bengal due to the deep depression, however, rejected the possibility of any cyclone now. However, the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center’s (JTWC) warning on Thursday pointed out that the deep depression has the potential to intensify into a cyclone.

“There is no possibility of a cyclone this time. We have never said that the system will take the shape of a cyclone," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra told PTI.

The system will move along the coast as a deep depression at a wind speed of 60 to 65 kmph and it is unlikely to intensify further, he said.

The system, which lay about 200 km east-southeast of Balasore in Odisha and 100 km southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal at 11.30 am, will move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh as a deep depression. Under its influence, squally surface wind reaching up to 55-65 kmph is expected in coastal areas and 30-40 kmph in interior districts of Odisha.

“North Odisha will receive the maximum rainfall today while rain intensity will increase in western districts tomorrow," Mohapatra said.

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena told reporters that the IMD has not given any indication of a cyclone.

“Our experts have studied both models of the IMD and the JTWC. Both indicate that the system will pass through the same track. We conclude that the system will remain contained within a deep depression," Jena said.

He said that the state would like to go with the IMD forecast.