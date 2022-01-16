The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted cold to severe cold day conditions in many states during next two-three days. It also predicted dense to very dense fog over parts of northwest India till 19 January.

In its latest bulletin issued this afternoon, the weather forecasting agency said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next two days and over east Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days.

Also, the department has warned of very dense fog over Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh during next two days and dense fog in Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh today and tomorrow (Sunday and Monday); over West Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.

♦ Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days and over East Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 16, 2022

In southern India, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Telangana on 16th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 16th & 17th January and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala during next 3 days.

Rainfall is also predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during on 19th & 20th January.

In northern part, rain is likely in Himachal and Uttarakhand till 20 January.

Rajasthan reels under cold wave

Rajasthan continues to reel under cold wave conditions with dense fog engulfing many areas this morning. According to PTI, Mount Abu recorded -3 degree Celsius, and in the plains, Karauli was recorded as the coldest place with the lowest night temperature of 2.4 degrees Saturday night.

The night temperature in Mount Abu has been below freezing point for the last three days.

Along with the state capital, foggy conditions prevailed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Pilani, Vanasthali, Pilani, Sikar, Kota, Chittorgarh, Dabok, Bikaner, Churu and Ganganagar. The areas were covered under a thick layer of fog, which reduced visibility and affected movement on roads and highways.

Meanwhile, Dholpur, Fatehpur (Sikar), Nagaur also recorded a minimum of 2.7 degrees, 3.1 degrees and 3.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the night temperature in Sikar was 4.4 degrees and 4.5 degrees in Vanasthali (Tonk), 4.7 degrees in Ajmer, 5.5 degrees in Churu, 6 degrees in Jaipur and 7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer. The cold wave conditions would remain the same in the state during the next 24 hours.

With inputs from PTI

