The Republic Day celebrations are to be held in Delhi on a very cold day as India Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that the national capital and some other states will continue to witness 'Cold day' to 'Severe Cold day' conditions for the next few days. Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are also predicted in some regions over the week.

Delhi saw the coldest January day in nine years on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature plunging 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

It was also the second consecutive "severe cold day" in the capital. The cold was so intense that all weather stations in Delhi recorded their maximum temperatures 10 to 11 degrees Celsius below normal.

Check the full forecast here:

Cold day conditions

Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West UP during next 2 days.

Cold day in some parts with Severe Cold day conditions in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days

Cold day conditions in some parts over East Madhya Pradesh during 26th-28th and in isolated pockets over north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat state during next 2 days. Cold wave conditions

Cold wave/severe Cold wave in isolated pockets over MP during next 5 days; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan during next 3-4 days

Cold wave/severe Cold wave conditions to prevail over UP during 27-30; over north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Gujarat state during next 2 days and over Odisha on 29th & 30th Jan Dense Fog

Cold wave/severe Cold wave conditions to prevail over UP during 27-30; over north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Gujarat state during next 2 days and over Odisha on 29th & 30th Jan Dense Fog

Dense/very dense fog in night/morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana & West UP during next 2 days;

Dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan, Odisha during next 2 days, over Bihar, Jharkhand & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th Jan.

Dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan, Odisha during next 2 days, over Bihar, Jharkhand & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th Jan.

