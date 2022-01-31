Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IMD issues snowfall alert in these states in next 2 days. Check weather forecast

IMD issues snowfall alert in these states in next 2 days. Check weather forecast

Traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Sunday- amid fresh snowfall.
2 min read . 02:29 PM IST Livemint

  • Fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is expected over Western Himalayan Region from 2 to 4 February.

A fresh spell of snowfall is expected over Western Himalayan Region for the next couple of days under the influence of western disturbance and cyclonic circulations induced by it, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. On the other hand, though cold wave and cold day conditions have abated in most regions, it is likely to prevail in north Uttar Pradesh for the next 24 hours. 

Snowfall warning and forecast: 

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region from 2 to 4 February. 

Isolated hailstorm likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh on 2 and 3 February and over Uttarakhand on 3 and 4 February.

Cold day conditions:

Cold day conditions in isolated pockets very likely over north Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and abate from tomorrow.

Dense fog alert: 

Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over Terai belt of UP during in the next 48 hours 

Dense fog in isolated pockets over Bihar during next 48 hours and over HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana during next 24 hours and over Odisha on 3 February

On Monday morning, dense to very dense fog is reported at isolated places over Punjab (Ludhiana and Patiala 25m each, Bhatinda 100m)and East Uttar Pradesh (Allahabad 25 m, Lucknow, Sultanpur and Fursatganj 50m each) and dense fog is reported at Haryana (Karnal and Hisar 50 m each), West Uttar Pradesh(Meerut 50m), West Rajasthan(Jaisalmer 50m) and Bihar(Purnea 50m).

Delhi: maximum temperature to settle around 23 degrees Celsius

Delhiites woke up to a cold Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. 

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the possibility of strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 7.5 degrees Celsius.

