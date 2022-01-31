IMD issues snowfall alert in these states in next 2 days. Check weather forecast

A fresh spell of snowfall is expected over Western Himalayan Region for the next couple of days under the influence of western disturbance and cyclonic circulations induced by it, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. On the other hand, though cold wave and cold day conditions have abated in most regions, it is likely to prevail in north Uttar Pradesh for the next 24 hours.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}