IMD issues thunderstorm warning across 8 states. Check forecast for Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and other cities

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather warnings across various regions of India, highlighting the onset of severe thunderstorms, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall in several states.

Delhi weather forecast Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) experienced heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail, early Friday morning, leading to widespread disruption. Over 40 flights were diverted and nearly 100 delayed as the weather caused disruption across the national capital.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Gurugram till May 7. In Noida, a yellow alert has been issued till May 6, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds. The IMD has also predicted rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds in Noida during this period.

In Chhatisgarh, Raipur is facing increasing cloudiness with a thunderstorm expected in parts of the area. The city is under a red warning for thunderstorms, with severe thunderstorms, rain, and hail likely to occur at isolated places over several districts, including Raipur, in the next three hours.

The IMD has also issued a significant weather alert warning of severe thunderstorms and intense cloud-to-ground lightning activity sweeping across multiple states in central and eastern India. The affected belt stretches from East Rajasthan through West and East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar, with the storm system now advancing towards Gangetic West Bengal. Warning of possible hailstorms throughout this extensive region, urging residents to take necessary precautions is also issued.

Heatwave alert for Jaipur In Rajasthan, Jaipur is expected to experience very windy conditions with thunderstorms anticipated later. The IMD has forecast partial sunshine for the following days, with temperatures ranging between 33°C and 36°C.

IMD forecast for Bengaluru, other cities In the Southern part of India, cities like Bengaluru have been experiencing light to moderate rainfall, offering a much-needed break from the summer heat. Cloudy skies, occasional drizzles, and temperatures hovering in the upper 20s have brought relief to the residents.

Other southern states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Andhra Pradesh also reported scattered showers. While not intense, these rains have helped reduce temperatures by a few degrees and replenished soil moisture—important ahead of the upcoming kharif sowing season.