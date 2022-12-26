IMD issues ‘Very dense fog’ warning for next 5 days in these states1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 05:54 AM IST
The IMD has issued a fog warning for the next five days for many states.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog warning that will be in effect for various states in northern India for the next five days. Over the next 24 hours, dense to very dense fog is likely to occur in a number of locations throughout Punjab, as well as in a few spots over Haryana and Chandigarh.