The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog warning that will be in effect for various states in northern India for the next five days. Over the next 24 hours, dense to very dense fog is likely to occur in a number of locations throughout Punjab, as well as in a few spots over Haryana and Chandigarh.

IMD forecasts the formation of sporadic patches of dense fog across West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan. IMD predicts that dense to very dense fog will likely be present in several locations over Punjab on December 27.

IMD said: "Dense to very dense fog in many places very likely to continue over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh in early morning hours of 25th December. Thereafter, dense fog in isolated pockets very likely to continue over these sub-divisions for subsequent 4 days."

Delhi is set to experience bitterly-chilly temperatures. For the next three days, isolated areas of West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh are extremely likely to experience dense fog. Over the next 24 hours,

In a number of locations, the IMD has projected cold waves and cold day alerts. On December 24, the Northern Railway reported that 14 trains headed for Delhi were delayed as a result of heavy fog in the national capital area. Additionally, on December 23, thick fog covered North India, reducing visibility.

IMD also said: "Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura in early morning hours of 25th December; over Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the night and morning hours of 25th-26th December and decreases in intensity thereafter.

(With ANI inputs)