Home >News >India >IMD issues very heavy rain alert for two districts of Kerala

IMD issues very heavy rain alert for two districts of Kerala

Rain alert for Kerala 
1 min read . 09:36 PM IST Livemint

  • Widespread rains have been reported from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts

IMD weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (very heavy rains) for two districts — Ernakulam and the hilly Idukki — of Kerala. It has also issued a yellow alert (isolated heavy rain) for eight districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. 

According to PTI, widespread rains have been reported from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts. "In Idukki, we have moderate rains and there is nothing to worry as of now," said Collector Sheeba George. 

Sources from Pathanamthitta district told the news agency that minor landslides had been reported from deep forests near Seethathodu and Angamoozhy but it was early to assess the damage. 

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a warning that cyclonic circulation was likely near Kerala and Lakshadweep due to which heavy rains for today and tomorrow may occur. 

With agency inputs 

