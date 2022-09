As monsoon recedes, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days. Similar conditions will also prevail over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from 2 to 4 September.

The IMD has issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in

-Uttarakhand on 4 September

-Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 2-4 September

-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 3 September

-Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep on 2 September

Rainfall predictions by IMD

-Very heavy rainfall likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on 2 and 3 September. Assam and Meghalaya will also witness the same on 3 September

-Isolated heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 2 September, over Chhattisgarh on 6 September, over Bihar during 2-4 September, over Jharkhand on 2 and 3 September, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 2- 5 September, and over Odisha on 5 and 6 September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall predicted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 2- 4 September

-Iolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka on 02nd, 05th & 06th; North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema on 05th & 06th; Lakshadweep on 02nd, 03rd, 05th & 06th

and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu & Lakshadweep on 02nd and South Interior Karnataka on 02nd & 06th and over Kerala & Mahe on 02nd, 05th & 06th September, 2022.

o Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 04th;

Himachal Pradesh on 04th & 05th; Uttarakhand during 03rd - 05th and over East Rajasthan on 02nd September, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 04th September, 2022.

o Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on 02nd September 2022.