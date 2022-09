-Isolated heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 2 September, over Chhattisgarh on 6 September, over Bihar during 2-4 September, over Jharkhand on 2 and 3 September, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 2- 5 September, and over Odisha on 5 and 6 September.