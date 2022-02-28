Some south Indian states are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall later this week under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin on Monday.

The cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean over lower & middle tropospheric levels persists. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and under its influence, a low pressure Area is very likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours and is likely to move further towards Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 48 hours, IMD said. Check full forecast here:

Heavy rainfall alert:

Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall is expected over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on 3 and 4 March.

Isolated heavy falls are very likely over Rayalaseema on 4 March.

Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Nicobar Islands on 28th February, 2022.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph gusting to 50 Kmph) very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 28 February & 1 March.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, northeast Assam and Nagaland during next 24 hours.

Strong wind warning:

Squally winds (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph) very likely over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 28th February, over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea on 01 st March; over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on 02nd March.

Strong winds are also expected over Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off Tamilnadu coast on 03rd March and over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Tamilnadu-south Coastal Andhra Pradesh coasts on 04th March 2022. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

