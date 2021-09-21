IMD issues warning for bad weather in Delhi tomorrow. Full forecast below

The IMD uses four colour codes - green denotes all is well, yellow indicates severely bad weather and that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in the day-to-day activities, orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply and "red" is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose significant risk to life.