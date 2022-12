The low-pressure area that lies over the Bay of Bengal will concentrate into a Depression on 6 December and further intensify into a cyclonic storm tomorrow.

The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by today evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around 7 December evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 8 December morning, the weather office said in its bulletin

It will continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours, it further added.

Under its influence, several states are likely to receive very heavy rains for the next few days, IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out in the sea, the weather office cited.

Check the full forecast here: