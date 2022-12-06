The low-pressure area that lies over the Bay of Bengal will concentrate into a Depression on 6 December and further intensify into a cyclonic storm tomorrow.
The low-pressure area that lies over the Bay of Bengal will concentrate into a Depression on 6 December and further intensify into a cyclonic storm tomorrow.
The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by today evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around 7 December evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 8 December morning, the weather office said in its bulletin
The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by today evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around 7 December evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 8 December morning, the weather office said in its bulletin
It will continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours, it further added.
It will continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours, it further added.
Under its influence, several states are likely to receive very heavy rains for the next few days, IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out in the sea, the weather office cited.
Under its influence, several states are likely to receive very heavy rains for the next few days, IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out in the sea, the weather office cited.
Check the full forecast here:
- Light/moderate rainfall are predicted at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 6 December.
- Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and adjoining areas off south coastal Andhra Pradesh on 8th December.
- Light to moderate rainfall are forecasted at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over north interior Tamilnadu and adjoining Rayalaseema on 9th December.
- It is likely to reduce at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over north Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh on 10th December
- Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough along & off South Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts on 7th, 8th and 10th and high on 9th December.
- Fishermen have been advised nor to go out in the sea for the next couple of days.
Check the full forecast here:
- Light/moderate rainfall are predicted at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 6 December.
- Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and adjoining areas off south coastal Andhra Pradesh on 8th December.
- Light to moderate rainfall are forecasted at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over north interior Tamilnadu and adjoining Rayalaseema on 9th December.
- It is likely to reduce at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over north Tamilnadu and Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh on 10th December
- Sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough along & off South Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Sri Lanka coasts on 7th, 8th and 10th and high on 9th December.
- Fishermen have been advised nor to go out in the sea for the next couple of days.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.