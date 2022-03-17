Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by early next week which is likely to cause very heavy rainfall in some regions. Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Rajasthan and heatwave conditions are predicted for several other states including Jammu, Himachal and Gujarat, IMD said. Check full forecast here:

Rainfall warning: 18th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Nicobar Islands.

19th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Nicobar Islands.

20th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

21st March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with isolated heavy rainfalls very likely over Andaman Islands.

Wind warning 17th and 18th March: Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

19th March: Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal.

20th March: Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal from forenoon and would gradually increase thereafter.

21st March: Gale winds speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal.

22nd March: Gale winds speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are very likely to prevail over east-central Bay of Bengal, adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal and along & off southeast Bangladesh & North Myanmar coasts.

Sea conditions Sea condition is very likely to become rough over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea during 17th – 18th March.

Sea condition is very likely to become rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal during 19th March. It would become very rough over the same region on 20th March.

Sea condition is very likely to become high over Andaman Sea, southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal on 21st, over east-central and adjoining southeast & northeast Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea on 22nd March.

Severe heatwave warning: Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in some parts of West Rajasthan & in isolated pockets of Gujarat on 17th & 18th March.

Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Interior Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on 17th & 18th; over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on 17th March.

