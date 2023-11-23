The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thundershowers for Mumbai and adjoining areas over the weekend. Large swathes of the coastal state have been put under a yellow alert between November 25 and 27. The forecast also indicates that thunderstorm activity is likely over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and south Rajasthan till next week.

“A fresh Western Disturbance will approach northwest India as an upper-level trough extending up to east-central Arabian Sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 25th and 26th November. As a result, the above trough in mid-latitude westerlies in middle and upper tropospheric levels will interact with a lower level trough in easterlies," the Met department explained in its latest bulletin. The development is likely to reduce air pollution in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The city saw its air quality index hovering in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday.

The five-day forecast shared recently by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai indicates that Palghar, Thane and Mumbai districts are very likely to see “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph" in some places. All three districts have been put under an yellow allert for November 25 and 26.

Palghar will remain under the same category on November 27. Meanwhile Mumbai and Thane districts are likely to see “light to moderate rain or thundershowers" on Monday.

The development comes even as normal life was disrupted in several districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala by heavy rainfall. The weather had also led to landslides near Coonoor-Mettupalayam and Kotagiri-Mettupalayam roads. Many trees were uprooted and the traffic through the road was disrupted due to the landslide in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies)

