Home >News >India >IMD issues yellow alert for 21 districts in this state; predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

IMD issues yellow alert for 21 districts in this state; predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

The state is witnessing the second wet spell this month
1 min read . 04:50 PM IST Livemint

  • In just 24 hours, ending on Thursday morning, at least eight districts in the state received heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm), while Singrauli in eastern Madhya Pradesh recorded very heavy showers (123 mm) in the last 24 hours

An yellow alert has been issued in 21 districts of Madhya Pradesh for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning strikes. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said, heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning may hit isolated places of Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Niwari, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni and Narsinghpur districts. The alert, which is valid till Friday morning, also covers Chhindwara, Seoni, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Betul and Dhar districts. 

It has also forecast rain or thunder showers for most places in 10 divisions of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

In just 24 hours, ending on Thursday morning, at least eight districts in the state received heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm), while Singrauli in eastern Madhya Pradesh recorded very heavy showers (123 mm) in the last 24 hours.

 The state is witnessing the second wet spell this month. The first spell had ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions in northern part of the state, which left 24 persons dead. The monsoon trough is now passing through Gwalior and Sidhi, bringing in moisture and causing rains, senior meteorologist P K Saha of the IMD's Bhopal office said, adding that the wet spell is expected to continue for the next two to three days.

(With inputs from agencies)

