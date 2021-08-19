The state is witnessing the second wet spell this month. The first spell had ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions in northern part of the state, which left 24 persons dead. The monsoon trough is now passing through Gwalior and Sidhi, bringing in moisture and causing rains, senior meteorologist P K Saha of the IMD's Bhopal office said, adding that the wet spell is expected to continue for the next two to three days.