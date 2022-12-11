IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru post cyclone Mandous impact, here's to do list1 min read . 03:09 PM IST
- This means the India's silicon city will experience few spells of rain or thundershowers and a cloudy sky situation till 12 December.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 11 December issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, citing the impact of cyclone Mandous.
This means the India's silicon city will experience few spells of rain or thundershowers and a cloudy sky situation till 12 December. Officials say that even surface winds will likely be strong at times.
ALSO READ: IMD says Cyclonic storm Mandous weakened into deep depression over north Tamil Nadu coast. 10 points
Dip in city's temperature, giving chilly days to Bengalureans are also expected. The IT city that received good spells of rain on Saturday as well and due to this, traffic movement got affected.
According to details, the city witnessed a drop in the minimum temperature to 16.8 degrees Celsius on 11 December. As per the local forecast bulletin, Bengaluru's minimum temperature is likely to be around 18 degree celsius today. Also, Davanagere recorded lowest minimum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius.
The rainy weather is expected to continue till 13 December.
1) Wear warm clothes.
2) Wash hands frequently.
3) Use mask when meeting people coughing, or during morning walks.
4) For elderly people, they should keep their joints warm.
5) Eat home-cooked food.
6) Exercise regularly.
7) Use hot/luke warm water for household chores.
8) Drink plenty of water.
9) Use adequate warm cover.
10) Try keep self dry as much as possible.
