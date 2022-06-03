IMD updates: Intense spell of rainfall has also been predicted over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during next 5 days
NEW DELHI :The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon has now covered the entire northeastern states and some parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
IMD also mentioned that Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural district, the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi, parts of Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu and Chikkamagalur districts will witness heavy rainfall from Friday for the next 4 days.
The weather department therefore issued a yellow alert in Karnataka's capital city. A Yellow alert is a signal when heavy rain from 7.5 mm to 15 mm lashes a place.
IMD further stated that heat wave conditions will prevail in isolated pockets over Northwest and Central India during next 3 days.
Advancement of Monsoons
Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of northwest and West-Central Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of northeast and East-Central Bay of Bengal, entire northeastern states and some parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, today, the 3 June 2022
Rainfall predictions
-Moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.
-Very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 3, 4 and 7 June and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 3, 6,7 June. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Meghalaya on 3, 4 June
-Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next 5 days.
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 5 days
-Rainfall activity predicted over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days.
-Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Tamil Nadu on 3 and 4 June and over Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during 3-5 June
Warning issued by IMD for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh
-Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
- Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.
-Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.
-Minor damage to kutcha roads.
-Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
- Localized Landslides/Mudslides
-Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.
-It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments
-It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments