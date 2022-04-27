Owing to the severe heatwave conditions in Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued for tomorrow. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It is expected to breach the 42-degree mark on Wednesday and soar to 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday. The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.

The weather agency also notified that heatwave could lead to "moderate" health concerns for vulnerable people. "Hence people of these regions should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc," IMD said.

However, some respite may come on Friday as the partly cloudy sky, light rain, and a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph are predicted.

In April this year, the city witnessed as many as eight heatwave days, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010.

Higher than normal temperature in Northwest India

The Northwest part of the country has been recording higher than normal temperatures since March last week and this is mostly due to the absence of active Western Disturbances over north India. However, there was some respite last week due to cloudy weather under the influence of a Western Disturbance over Afghanistan.

The weather department had earlier said that northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month. Parts of the country are also seeing wheat yields drop by up to 35 percent due to the unseasonal heat.

