IMD issues yellow alert for extreme heatwave in this city from tomorrow

Owing to the severe heatwave conditions in Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued for tomorrow. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It is expected to breach the 42-degree mark on Wednesday and soar to 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday. The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}