IMD said heavy rainfall will continue over the North-Eastern parts of India, West Bengal and Sikkim
On Sunday, Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh reeled under severe heat conditions.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intense spell of rainfall will continue over the North-Eastern parts of India, West Bengal and Sikkim for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, some states in the Northwest, Central & adjoining East India are likely to witness a fresh spell of heatwave. The Met office has issued a "yellow" alert, warning of heatwave conditions at isolated places in Delhi on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intense spell of rainfall will continue over the North-Eastern parts of India, West Bengal and Sikkim for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, some states in the Northwest, Central & adjoining East India are likely to witness a fresh spell of heatwave. The Met office has issued a "yellow" alert, warning of heatwave conditions at isolated places in Delhi on Monday.
On Sunday, Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh reeled under severe heat conditions. In MP's Nowgong, the mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius, while at least sixteen towns and cities in central and northwest India recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and above. In Delhi, Safdarjung, the base station for the national capital, recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur observatory in northwest Delhi, reported 47.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD said there will be no significant change in the maximum temperatures over most parts of northwest India over the next four to five days. Check full forecast here:
On Sunday, Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh reeled under severe heat conditions. In MP's Nowgong, the mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius, while at least sixteen towns and cities in central and northwest India recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and above. In Delhi, Safdarjung, the base station for the national capital, recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur observatory in northwest Delhi, reported 47.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD said there will be no significant change in the maximum temperatures over most parts of northwest India over the next four to five days. Check full forecast here:
Heatwave warning:
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Punjab, Haryana-Delhi & Uttarakhand till 9 June.
Similar conditions are predicted for Odisha, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh till 8 June.
Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, north Jharkhand and Vidarbha are likely to reel under severe heatwave conditions till tomorrow.
Heatwave is also predicted over East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana for today.
There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.
Heavy rainfall alert:
Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Meghalaya during 8-10 June.
Isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is also very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days with isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar on 06th June, 2022.
Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; scattered over Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated activity over Telangana during next 5 days.
IMD also predicted heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 06th; South Interior Karnataka till Wednesday; North Interior Karnataka on 8 & 9 June and over Kerala & Mahe from 6-10 June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Heatwave warning:
Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Punjab, Haryana-Delhi & Uttarakhand till 9 June.
Similar conditions are predicted for Odisha, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh till 8 June.
Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, north Jharkhand and Vidarbha are likely to reel under severe heatwave conditions till tomorrow.
Heatwave is also predicted over East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana for today.
There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.
Heavy rainfall alert:
Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Meghalaya during 8-10 June.
Isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is also very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days with isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar on 06th June, 2022.
Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep; scattered over Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated activity over Telangana during next 5 days.
IMD also predicted heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 06th; South Interior Karnataka till Wednesday; North Interior Karnataka on 8 & 9 June and over Kerala & Mahe from 6-10 June.