On Sunday, Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh reeled under severe heat conditions. In MP's Nowgong, the mercury touched 47 degrees Celsius, while at least sixteen towns and cities in central and northwest India recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius and above. In Delhi, Safdarjung, the base station for the national capital, recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur observatory in northwest Delhi, reported 47.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD said there will be no significant change in the maximum temperatures over most parts of northwest India over the next four to five days. Check full forecast here: