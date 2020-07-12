IMD issues Yellow alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA : The Meteorological centre here on Saturday issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 13 and 16.

The weather office has also forecast rainfall in the hill state till July 18.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain in the middle hills on Monday and in plains, low and middle hills on Thursday.

Rains in plains and low, middle and high hills of the state are also likely till July 18, director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh said.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause 'damage, widespread disruption or danger to life'.

Yellow, the least dangerous of all weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

A few places in the state, including Shimla and Manali, received light rain on Sunday.

Una was the hottest place in the hill state with a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 8.9 degrees Celsius.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via