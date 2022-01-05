This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 07 to 09 January and decrease thereafter
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains and snowfall in several states for the next couple of days including J&K and Himachal. The weather agency on Tuesday issued an yellow alert in Himachal Pradshesh for 48 hours forcasting heavy rains.
Surender Paul, IMD (head), Himachal Pradesh told ANI yesterday, "A yellow alert of 48 hours has been issued in districts like Shimla, Chamba, Lahaul Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi. There is also high probability that these districts receive heavy snowfall too."
