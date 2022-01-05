Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains and snowfall in several states for the next couple of days including J&K and Himachal. The weather agency on Tuesday issued an yellow alert in Himachal Pradshesh for 48 hours forcasting heavy rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains and snowfall in several states for the next couple of days including J&K and Himachal. The weather agency on Tuesday issued an yellow alert in Himachal Pradshesh for 48 hours forcasting heavy rains.

Surender Paul, IMD (head), Himachal Pradesh told ANI yesterday, "A yellow alert of 48 hours has been issued in districts like Shimla, Chamba, Lahaul Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi. There is also high probability that these districts receive heavy snowfall too." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Surender Paul, IMD (head), Himachal Pradesh told ANI yesterday, "A yellow alert of 48 hours has been issued in districts like Shimla, Chamba, Lahaul Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi. There is also high probability that these districts receive heavy snowfall too." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

He also said that during last 24 hours, districts like Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba & Mandi received light snowfall due to a western disturbance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that during last 24 hours, districts like Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba & Mandi received light snowfall due to a western disturbance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consistent snowfall lilkely to occur in Himachal Pradesh, especially the middle and high-altitude areas for the next 4-5 days.

Consistent snowfall lilkely to occur in Himachal Pradesh, especially the middle and high-altitude areas for the next 4-5 days.

Check full forecast here: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Check full forecast here:

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 07th to 09th January and decrease thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 07th & 08th and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 08th January, 2022.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over plains of northwest & adjoining central India during 07th to 09th January.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh on 08th January.

Isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with Hailstorms very likely over Madhya Pradesh on 08th & 09th; over Vidarbha on 09th January, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 07th to 09th January and decrease thereafter.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 07th & 08th and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 08th January, 2022.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over plains of northwest & adjoining central India during 07th to 09th January.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh on 08th January.

Isolated thunderstorm activity accompanied with Hailstorms very likely over Madhya Pradesh on 08th & 09th; over Vidarbha on 09th January, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}