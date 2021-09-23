IMD alert for Himachal Pradesh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for six districts of Himachal Pradesh for 12 hours. Today, rain lashed most parts of the state. Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 76.4 mm rain, the highest in state during last 24 hours, said Bui Lal, senior scientist, IMD-Shimla.

"The state will witness an extended monsoon spell. Monsoon withdrawal is expected in end of this month or during the first week of October," Lal said.

Earlier today, the IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana on today, 23rd September.

The weather office said that due to likely formation of low pressure area over Northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal around 24th evening and its west-northwestwards movement, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from 26th September, 2021.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana on today, the 23rd September. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Punjab on today, the 23rd September, 2021," it added.

Thunderstorm, rain predicted in parts of UP, Haryana and Rajasthan

In its latest update, the IMD predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of UP, Rajasthan and Haryana.

For Haryana, the department predicted rain over Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, and Mahendargarh.

In UP, rain is predicted over Saharanpur, Pilkhua, Modinagar, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad,Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Baraut, Bagpat.

Rajasthan's Sadulpur, Pilani, Jhunjunu are also expected to witness rainfall during next 2 hours.

Heavy rain hits parts of Gujarat, 103 roads shut

Heavy rainfall today hit several parts of Gujarat, particularly Saurashtra and Kutch. The IMD has predicted more rainfall in the next four days. Heavy shower led to the closure of 103 roads for traffic in parts of Gujarat, including two state highways, due to water-logging and the damages they suffered, according to news agency PTI.

In its forecast issued earlier in the day, the weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in south Gujarat and in Saurashtra region, particularly in Jamnagar, Devbhumi-Dwarka, Amreli and Bhavnagar district in the next four days.

During the day, parts of Jamnagar, Kutch, Navsari, Surat and Valsad district received considerable downpour, with Jodia taluka in Jamnagar district getting the highest rainfall at 188 mm between 6 am and 4 pm on Thursday

