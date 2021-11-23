IMD issues yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, predicts heavy rains over next 4 days

No relief for Tamil Nadu from rainfall yet as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the state till November 26, Friday. The weather forecasting agency said that Tamil Nadu will witness 'heavy rainfall' on November 23 and 24 and 'extremely heavy rainfall', along with thunderstorms on November 25 and 26. The agency has issued 'orange' alert warning for November 25 and 26.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}