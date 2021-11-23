IMD issues yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, predicts heavy rains over next 4 days

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IMD said that Tamil Nadu will witness 'heavy rainfall' on November 23 and 24 and 'extremely heavy rainfall', along with thunderstorms on November 25 and 26
No relief for Tamil Nadu from rainfall yet as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the state till November 26, Friday. The weather forecasting agency said that Tamil Nadu will witness 'heavy rainfall' on November 23 and 24 and 'extremely heavy rainfall', along with thunderstorms on November 25 and 26. The agency has issued 'orange' alert warning for November 25 and 26.
"A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 4-5 days," said IMD in an official statement.
The weather forecasting agency further informed that a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to the Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels.
For the past two weeks, the incessant rainfall has lashed several districts in Tamil Nadu. Yesterday, two central teams inspected several regions of the state to assess the damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding.
Tamil Nadu had on November 18 urged the Centre to grant a total of ₹2,629.29 crore, including ₹549.63 towards short-term measures, from the National Disaster Relief Fund to carry out various relief related tasks in the wake of heavy showers in the state. Tamil Nadu has received 61% excess rainfall during the ongoing North-East monsoon.
IMD's forecast for Tamil Nadu for the next four days:
On November 23, Tuesday
Tamil Nadu's districts such as Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram will experience heavy rainfall. The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain in isolated places in the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
As per the IMD forecast, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, and Tirunelveli districts will witness thunderstorms. The weather department has also predicted light to moderate rain in isolated places in the interior districts of northern Tamil Nadu.
On November 25, Friday
Heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places in Tamil Nadu's coastal districts
On November 26, Saturday
The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will witness thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. Whereas other districts might experience moderate rainfall.
