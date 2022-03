India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that thunderstorms and lightning are likely to continue over Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh for the next 2 days. The national weather agency had issued a yellow alert in these states for the same.

Check full forecast here:

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at isolated places very likely over south Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & adjoining Marathawada are expected during the next 24 hours.

Isolated light/moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on 9 and 10 March.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to continue over Kerala & Mahe during the next 5 days and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next 2 days.

Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.67°E to the north of Lat. 22°N. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during next 24 hours and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 10th March, 2022.

