IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms, rainfall in 3 states today

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that thunderstorms and lightning are likely to continue over Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh for the next 2 days. The national weather agency had issued a yellow alert in these states for the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that thunderstorms and lightning are likely to continue over Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh for the next 2 days. The national weather agency had issued a yellow alert in these states for the same.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at isolated places very likely over south Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & adjoining Marathawada are expected during the next 24 hours.

Isolated light/moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on 9 and 10 March.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to continue over Kerala & Mahe during the next 5 days and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next 2 days. Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.67°E to the north of Lat. 22°N. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during next 24 hours and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 10th March, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at isolated places very likely over south Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & adjoining Marathawada are expected during the next 24 hours.

Isolated light/moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on 9 and 10 March.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to continue over Kerala & Mahe during the next 5 days and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next 2 days. Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.67°E to the north of Lat. 22°N. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during next 24 hours and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 10th March, 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}