IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms, rainfall in 3 states today

IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms, rainfall in 3 states today1 min read . 02:24 PM IST
- Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail & gusty winds are very likely over south Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, IMD said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that thunderstorms and lightning are likely to continue over Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh for the next 2 days. The national weather agency had issued a yellow alert in these states for the same.
Check full forecast here:
Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.67°E to the north of Lat. 22°N. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during next 24 hours and over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 10th March, 2022.
