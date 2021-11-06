The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for two districts — Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg — Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, the weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and coastal and south interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal during next 5 days; over Kerala and Mahe on 8th; over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 8th & 9th; over south interior Karnataka during 6th-9th and over coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema on 6th November.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said that increase in rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th-12th November.

The department said that a cyclonic circulation lay over Southeast Bay of Bengal off Sumatra Coast. “Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 9th. It is likely to become more marked and move west northwestwards towards north Tami Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours. In association with the above system," it said.

Fisherman are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal during 9th-10th and over southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coast during 10th-12th November.

Fishermen out in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by 09th November, 2021.

