The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra forecasting thunderstorms. IMD said the wind confluence and a trough in easterlies run from southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to Konkan coast in lower tropospheric levels. “Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue in some states," the weather agency said.