IMD issues yellow alert in 3 states for next 2 days predicting thunderstorm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra forecasting thunderstorms. IMD said the wind confluence and a trough in easterlies run from southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to Konkan coast in lower tropospheric levels. “Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue in some states," the weather agency said. 

Check full forecast here:  

  • Rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are expected over Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during March 8-10
  •  Isolated hailstorm (is) very likely over north-central Maharashtra on March 8 and 9 and adjoining Marathwada on March 9. the IMD said. 

Rainfall warning: 

  • According to the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri could witness thunderstorm activity, lightning, moderate rain and gusty storm over the next two days. 
  • Mumbai could very likely witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, the RMC added. 
  • Isolated/scattered light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to continue over Kerala & Mahe during the next 5 days and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next 3 days.

“A fresh Western Disturbance as a trough in the middle & upper tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.55°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8 and 9 March," IMD also said. 

