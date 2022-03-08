IMD issues yellow alert in 3 states for next 2 days predicting thunderstorm

IMD issues yellow alert in 3 states for next 2 days predicting thunderstorm1 min read . 02:28 PM IST
- Rainfall is expected over parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe for the next couple of days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra forecasting thunderstorms. IMD said the wind confluence and a trough in easterlies run from southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to Konkan coast in lower tropospheric levels. “Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue in some states," the weather agency said.
Check full forecast here:
Rainfall warning:
“A fresh Western Disturbance as a trough in the middle & upper tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.55°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8 and 9 March," IMD also said.
