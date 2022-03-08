IMD issues yellow alert in 3 states for next 2 days predicting thunderstorm

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra forecasting thunderstorms. IMD said the wind confluence and a trough in easterlies run from southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to Konkan coast in lower tropospheric levels. “Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue in some states," the weather agency said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are expected over Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during March 8-10

Isolated hailstorm (is) very likely over north-central Maharashtra on March 8 and 9 and adjoining Marathwada on March 9. the IMD said. Rainfall warning:

According to the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri could witness thunderstorm activity, lightning, moderate rain and gusty storm over the next two days.

Mumbai could very likely witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, the RMC added.

Isolated/scattered light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to continue over Kerala & Mahe during the next 5 days and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next 3 days. “A fresh Western Disturbance as a trough in the middle & upper tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.55°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8 and 9 March," IMD also said.

Isolated/scattered light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to continue over Kerala & Mahe during the next 5 days and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next 3 days. "A fresh Western Disturbance as a trough in the middle & upper tropospheric westerlies runs along Long.55°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8 and 9 March," IMD also said.

