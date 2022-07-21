IMD issues yellow rainfall alert for Rajasthan districts

IMD issues yellow rainfall alert for Rajasthan districts2 min read . 07:17 AM IST
Weather updates: The Met department issued yellow rainfall alert for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner and Hanumangarh districts in Rajasthan today.
Weather updates: The Met department issued yellow rainfall alert for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner and Hanumangarh districts in Rajasthan today.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall for various districts in Rajasthan and issued a yellow alert after the state witnessed rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 50 mm yesterday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall for various districts in Rajasthan and issued a yellow alert after the state witnessed rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 50 mm yesterday.
The Met department issued yellow alert for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner and Hanumangarh. On Wednesday, several lanes in market areas submerged while residential areas also inundated after facing severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall in Dholpur district.
The Met department issued yellow alert for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Bikaner and Hanumangarh. On Wednesday, several lanes in market areas submerged while residential areas also inundated after facing severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall in Dholpur district.
According to the weather forecasting agency, Mount Abu tehsil recorded 150 mm rainfall, 100 mm in Pushkar, 90 mm each in Kota and Dhambola, 80 mm each in Sarwar and Udaipurvati, 70 mm each in Railmagra and Khetri, and 60 mm each in Chikali, Mawli, Asind, Geola and Reodar on Wednesday morning. Jaipur and Bharatpur also recorded light to moderate rainfall yesterday.
According to the weather forecasting agency, Mount Abu tehsil recorded 150 mm rainfall, 100 mm in Pushkar, 90 mm each in Kota and Dhambola, 80 mm each in Sarwar and Udaipurvati, 70 mm each in Railmagra and Khetri, and 60 mm each in Chikali, Mawli, Asind, Geola and Reodar on Wednesday morning. Jaipur and Bharatpur also recorded light to moderate rainfall yesterday.
Apart from Rajasthan, many states in India will receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall this week, as per forecast by the Met department.
Apart from Rajasthan, many states in India will receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall this week, as per forecast by the Met department.
It has said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position and is likely to stay there for the next two to three days. Also, a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood.
It has said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position and is likely to stay there for the next two to three days. Also, a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood.
As per IMD predictions, rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over northwest India and below normal along the West Coast from July 21 to 27. It is likely to be near normal over central, east and northeast India and rest parts of Peninsular.
As per IMD predictions, rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over northwest India and below normal along the West Coast from July 21 to 27. It is likely to be near normal over central, east and northeast India and rest parts of Peninsular.
Following this, IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and east Rajasthan from 20 to 24 July; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh from 20 to 22 July and over west Rajasthan from 21 to 24 July.
Following this, IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and east Rajasthan from 20 to 24 July; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh from 20 to 22 July and over west Rajasthan from 21 to 24 July.
It further informed that fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall and thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.
It further informed that fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall and thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh from 21 to 23 July; Vidarbha on 22 and 23 July; west Madhya Pradesh on 21 and 22 July and over East Madhya Pradesh from 20 to 24 July.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh from 21 to 23 July; Vidarbha on 22 and 23 July; west Madhya Pradesh on 21 and 22 July and over East Madhya Pradesh from 20 to 24 July.
Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will receive isolated heavy rainfall on 20 and 21 July, and similar conditions will prevail in Jharkhand on 23 July. Odisha will also see very heavy rainfall from 22 to 24 July.
Odisha, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will receive isolated heavy rainfall on 20 and 21 July, and similar conditions will prevail in Jharkhand on 23 July. Odisha will also see very heavy rainfall from 22 to 24 July.
The Met department also predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.
The Met department also predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.