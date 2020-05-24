Home > News > India > IMD issues yellow warning for Odisha, temperatures to soar
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

IMD issues yellow warning for Odisha, temperatures to soar

1 min read . Updated: 24 May 2020, 06:48 PM IST ANI

In the next 48 hours, again 2 to 3 degree Celsius will increase in the western part of Odisha. A yellow warning has been issued by IMD

Predicting that there would be no respite from the heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, on Sunday issued a yellow warning after 13 stations of Odisha recorded more than 41 degrees Celsius, with Titilagarh of Balangir district topping the list.

"In the next 48 hours, again 2 to 3 degree Celsius will increase in the western part of Odisha. A yellow warning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department, Government of India, Bhubaneswar. People of Titilagarh are facing a lot of problems when going outside," said Umashankar Das, Deputy Director, IMD Bhubaneswar.

Titilagarh recorded 45.5 degrees Celsius, Bhawanipatna 44.2, Talcher 43.8, Balangir 43.5, Malkangiri 43.0 and Sambalpur 42.6. (ANI)

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Migrant workers cover themselves with a scarf, to protect from heat as they wait to get registered before boarding a train to their home state of Bihar, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters)

IMD issues red alert warning for heatwave in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout