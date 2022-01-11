IMD weather updates: A yellow warning has been issued for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region in the next two days. The IMD today issued the alert predicting thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rain, dense fog in these states till 13 Jan

Several districts in east Vidarbha, including Nagpur, witnessed rainfall during the day.

The regional meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning for Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts of Vidarbha till Thursday, an official told PTI.

The weather forecasting agency has warned of thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to continue at few places over Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and thunderstorm and hail at few places in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal districts.

Ballarpur in Chandrapur district recorded 90 mm rainfall, followed by Chamorshi in Gadchiroli with 66 mm, Deoli in Wardha with 10.7 mm and 0.5mm rainfall in isolated places of Nagpur district, till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

IMD Nagpur deputy director general ML Sahu told the news agency that the rainfall in Vidarbha was caused due to an induced upper air cyclonic circulation lying over Haryana and north Madhya Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.