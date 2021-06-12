A low pressure area has been formed over Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday. It is likely to become more marked on Saturday and move west-northwestwards across Odisha, Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh during next 3-4 days.

Also Read | IMD issues Orange alert for 'this state'; heavy rains likely for next two day

The department said that an east-west trough at lower tropospheric levels runs from south Punjab to center of low pressure area over Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and West Bengal coasts. "The east-west trough is very likely to persist during next 4-5 days," the IMD said in its latest detailed statement issued on Friday.

"In addition, strong southwesterly winds are prevailing along the west coast at lower levels and an off-shore trough lies off the west coast. These conditions are likely to persists during next 5-6 days," it said.

Also Read | Delhi: Monsoon likely to reach by June 15, says IMD

Under these conditions, southwest monsoon is likely to advance over entire country outside south Rajasthan and Kutch region of Gujarat during next 5-6 days, the IMD said.

Due to above stated meteorological conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Telangana during next 5-6 days.

Extremely heavy rain is predicted over Odisha on 12th (Saturday); over Chhattisgarh during 12th and 13th (Saturday and Sunday); over East Madhya Pradesh on 13th & 14th; over Vidharbha on 12th & 13th June.

Heavy rain is also likely over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 4-5 days.

Heavy to very heavy falls likely to continue over coastal and adjoining Ghats districts of Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka during 11th to 15th June. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala during 11th to 15th June.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.