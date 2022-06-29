IMD monsoon forecast: These states, UTs will witness rainfall in next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon in northern states in the next 24 hours. But in Delhi, the first monsoon rainfall might occur on June 30 or July 1. The MeT department added that conditions are favourable for the advance of the monsoon into Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Easterly winds, moisture incursion, and convective activity have increased in the northern region.

