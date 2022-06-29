IMD monsoon forecast: These states, UTs will witness rainfall in next two days

The IMD claimed that conditions are favourable for the advance of the monsoon into Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon in northern states in the next 24 hours. But in Delhi, the first monsoon rainfall might occur on June 30 or July 1. The MeT department added that conditions are favourable for the advance of the monsoon into Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Easterly winds, moisture incursion, and convective activity have increased in the northern region.
An east-west trough is running from northwest Rajasthan towards the south Odisha coast. The weather forecasting agency said the trough is likely to strengthen gradually during the next 3-4 days which will bring moist winds from Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea over the northern parts of the country.
According to the IMD, conditions have continued to become favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Gujarat; some parts of Rajasthan; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir; some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Delhi during the subsequent 48 hours (between June 30 and July 1).
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand on June 30; over Bihar on June 29.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh on June 29 and 30; in West Uttar Pradesh on June 30; East Uttar Pradesh during June 29-30 and East Rajasthan from June 30 to July 31.
Under the influence of southerly/southwesterly winds in lower levels from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast and adjoining East India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Northeast India during the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Assam and Meghalaya on June 28 and 29.
