Monsoon to remain active over northwest, east and northeast India; IMD warns of heavy rain, flash floods

Monsoon activity is expected to remain vigorous across northwest, east and northeast India over the next six to seven days, while rainfall is likely to stay subdued across west-central and south Peninsular India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The forecast points to continued heavy rainfall across several northern and northeastern states, supporting kharif sowing in the northwestern plains while also raising the risk of flash floods and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

The weather office has forecast widespread rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan through 25 July, providing a boost to kharif sowing in the northwestern plains and relief from humid weather conditions.

In eastern and northeastern India, widespread rainfall is expected over West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and the other northeastern states.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 20 July and during 24-25 July; Assam & Meghalaya during 21-25 July; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 20-25 July.

Flood alert The IMD also warned of a low to moderate flash flood risk over several districts of Uttarakhand and Assam-Meghalaya during the next 24 hours, with surface runoff and inundation possible in low-lying areas due to saturated soil conditions.

Meanwhile, exceptionally heavy rainfall was recorded over Meghalaya during the past 24 hours, while very heavy rainfall lashed Jammu & Kashmir, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, east Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. Heatwave conditions persisted in isolated parts of Jammu & Kashmir despite the active monsoon.

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South subdued In contrast, monsoon activity is expected to remain subdued across much of west-central and southern India over the next week, although the west coast is likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall, according to the IMD.

According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra during 20-22 July and on 25 July, and over Marathwada during 20-22 July and 24-25 July. Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch are forecast to receive isolated to scattered rainfall through the week, with thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph possible over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 23 July.

Monsoon activity is expected to remain subdued across much of south India over the next week, with only isolated to scattered rainfall forecast over Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between 20-25 July.