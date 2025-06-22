IMD predicts heavy rainfall over several states in the coming week

The weather department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Konkan and Goa during 22-26 June.

The Northwestern region comprises Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi; west and east Uttar Pradesh, west and east Rajasthan.

The India Meteorological Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue in the Northeast during next three days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter for the next four days.

IMD said conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest monsoon over the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, and parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during the next two days.

The monsoon has further advanced over Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Kashmir, Jammu and Punjab. During the period there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures likely over the country.

Additionally, heavy rainfall was predicted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 22 June, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha during 22-27 June.

IMD forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, interior Karnataka, during 22-28 June. Also, strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-60 kmph) were very likely in Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during 22-26 June.

The weather department sounded alerts for fishermen venturing out to the Arabian Sea area, the Gujarat coast, Konkan coast, off Konkan coast, Somalia, Oman and Yemen coasts during 22-27 June.