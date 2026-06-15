IMD Monsoon tracker: SW Monsoon advances into Andhra Pradesh, Bengal - Check full forecast

The Southwest Monsoon has further progressed into the remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and the west-central Bay of Bengal, as well as parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar on June 15, 2026, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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The northern limit of the monsoon currently runs through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Koraput, Phulbani, Ranchi, Jamui, Muzaffarpur, as of June 15, 2026, the IMD said.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand & Bihar, and some parts of Chhattisgarh during next 4-5 days,” IMD said in a post on X.

See the post here:

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The IMD scientist Naresh Kumar on Saturday stated that weather conditions across northwest India are expected to ease slightly as the western disturbance currently positioned over North Haryana gradually moves forward.

While the region has seen substantial rainfall and high-velocity winds over the last several days, meteorologists anticipate a shift toward lighter to moderate rainfall in the coming period across northwest India.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Naresh Kumar explained the atmospheric factors contributing to this weather disturbance.

Naresh Kumar said, “Over the past few days, northwest India, including Delhi, has experienced moderate to heavy rainfall due to the influence of a western disturbance combined with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea...This confluence has led to significant rainfall in regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with wind speeds reaching up to 60-70 km/h.”

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"Regarding the alert status, he noted, “Currently, the western disturbance is positioned over North Haryana, and while the rainfall intensity is expected to decrease, light to moderate rainfall is still anticipated across northwest India. We have issued a yellow alert for Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, with expected strong winds in Rajasthan…”

Here's what IMD said Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), under the influence of active western disturbances, Northwest India is expected to experience a continued wet spell through June 19, 2026.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand between June 13 and June 19, with similar activity expected in Himachal Pradesh from June 14 to June 19.

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Also Read | Delhi rains: IMD red alert on 12 June as thunderstorms lash national capital

Over the past few days, northwest India, including Delhi, has experienced moderate to heavy rainfall due to the influence of a western disturbance combined with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The plains, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh, will also see isolated to scattered rainfall through June 19, while East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive rain on June 13 and again from June 18-19, and West Rajasthan between June 13-17 and on June 19.

(With inputs from agencies)

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